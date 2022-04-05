Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 202,719 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,736,274 shares.The stock last traded at $14.28 and had previously closed at $14.39.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Investors Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.79.

Investors Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ISBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 31.87%. The business had revenue of $216.40 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.12%.

In related news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Spengler sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $5,223,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,901,272. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISBC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Investors Bancorp by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Investors Bancorp by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various life insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.