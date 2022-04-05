Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV Has $262.84 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 781,500 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 18.1% of Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $262,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 385,241 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $129,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,125 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,298,389 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,472,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 14,313 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $363.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $314.97 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $238.07 and a one year high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $298.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

