InvestFeed (IFT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.00

InvestFeed (IFT) traded 104% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 5th. InvestFeed has a total market capitalization of $179,878.91 and approximately $4.00 worth of InvestFeed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InvestFeed coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, InvestFeed has traded up 96.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00037316 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00108003 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About InvestFeed

IFT is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2017. InvestFeed’s total supply is 191,381,257 coins. The official website for InvestFeed is www.investfeed.com . The official message board for InvestFeed is medium.com/@investFeed . InvestFeed’s official Twitter account is @investfeed and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for InvestFeed is /r/investFeedOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestFeed is currently a cross-platform social trading platform in production for US Equities, available on Browser, Native iOS, and Native Android. In InvestFeed’s system, FEED Tokens (IFT) will play a key role in providing economic incentives so that the rational behavior of individuals results in common good. On InvestFeed’s platform, contributors will be rewarded for their work and incentivized to continue increasing the value of the community ecosystem. IFT Tokens will be of a standardized ERC20 form, so they can easily be integrated. Every feature in the InvestFeed platform that gives any added value to its user will require payment using IFT Tokens. Every user who facilitates the use of a feature which in turn gives added value, will be entitled to receive IFT Token (IFT). “

InvestFeed Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestFeed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestFeed should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InvestFeed using one of the exchanges listed above.

