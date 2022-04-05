Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Position Lessened by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,818,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,828,000 after purchasing an additional 181,472 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,853,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,400,000 after acquiring an additional 337,358 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,726,000 after buying an additional 166,853 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,678,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,427,000 after buying an additional 68,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,385,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,586,000 after acquiring an additional 28,423 shares during the last quarter.

RSP stock opened at $158.56 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $143.43 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.73.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

