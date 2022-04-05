Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This is an increase from Invesco Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

VVR opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.32. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVR. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $275,000.

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

