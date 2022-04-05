Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,175,724 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 72,763,936 shares.The stock last traded at $367.50 and had previously closed at $369.30.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $348.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $370.58.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.