Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,175,724 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 72,763,936 shares.The stock last traded at $367.50 and had previously closed at $369.30.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $348.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $370.58.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%.
Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:QQQ)
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
- Three Stocks To Buy Before They Report Q1 Earnings
- No Surprises As Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) Moves Back On Top
- Lululemon Stock is Stretching Higher
- The Top 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in April
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.