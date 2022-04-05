Invesco Municipal Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VKQ)

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE:VKQ opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.70. Invesco Municipal Trust has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $14.15.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 20,123 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 441,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the third quarter valued at $2,282,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 18,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $526,000. 17.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

