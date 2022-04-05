Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VCV)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0464 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

NYSE VCV opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 957,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

