Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) Shares Acquired by Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. owned about 1.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSJN. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15,760.2% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 317,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 315,204 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 797,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,200,000 after acquiring an additional 312,836 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,880,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,770,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,278,000.

BSJN stock opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average of $25.01. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $25.51.

