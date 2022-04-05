Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $317.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.35.

ISRG traded down $6.33 on Tuesday, hitting $295.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,487,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,316. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $285.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.05. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $250.07 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $106.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,535,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,612,768 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,330,124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040,407 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,470,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018,962 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,826,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 207.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,288,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

