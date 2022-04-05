Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 212.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,295 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 161.4% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 573,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $205,888,000 after buying an additional 382,273 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 201.8% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ISRG. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Erste Group lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.35.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $4.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $297.41. The stock had a trading volume of 45,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,316. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.07 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.05. The company has a market cap of $106.83 billion, a PE ratio of 64.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

