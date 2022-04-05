Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Gap Up to $483.93

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $483.93, but opened at $504.17. Intuit shares last traded at $504.23, with a volume of 3 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Intuit from $840.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $623.45.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $564.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $140.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,654 shares of company stock worth $37,450,892. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTU. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

