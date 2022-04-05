Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.00

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 2250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reduced their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities cut Intertape Polymer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.32.

Intertape Polymer Group ( OTCMKTS:ITPOF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 4.43%.

About Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.