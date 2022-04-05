International Public Partnerships Limited (INPP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.77 on June 7th

International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.77 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

International Public Partnerships stock opened at GBX 172.39 ($2.26) on Tuesday. International Public Partnerships has a 1-year low of GBX 150.80 ($1.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 175.20 ($2.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 10.80 and a current ratio of 11.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.94 billion and a PE ratio of 53.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 165.79.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.23) price objective on shares of International Public Partnerships in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

