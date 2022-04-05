Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,887 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $46,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $12,713,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $3,095,000. Keel Point LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 31,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,363,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 17,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,468. The stock has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.04 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.17%.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $405,571.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $246,012.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,224 shares of company stock worth $10,274,477 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

