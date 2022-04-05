Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$208.54.

IFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$196.00 to C$198.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Intact Financial to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$199.00 to C$217.00 and gave the stock a “strong” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$219.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of TSE:IFC traded down C$0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$184.21. The company had a trading volume of 439,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$154.75 and a one year high of C$190.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$182.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$171.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.85.

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.63 by C$1.15. The firm had revenue of C$5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intact Financial will post 12.3999999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is 27.42%.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

