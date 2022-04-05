Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on INSP. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.60.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of INSP stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $261.95. 10,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.85. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $159.18 and a 52-week high of $286.29.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.60 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 18.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 3,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $864,174.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $386,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,675 shares of company stock valued at $7,157,950. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSP. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.