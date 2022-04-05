Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Inspirato’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.08). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inspirato will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.18). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Inspirato.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ISPO shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Inspirato in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Inspirato in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspirato from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

NASDAQ:ISPO traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.41. 86,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,665,763. Inspirato has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $108.00.

In related news, major shareholder Technology Value Pa Millennium sold 38,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $486,333.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Revolution Management Co Llc sold 100,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $1,018,358.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,347,181.

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options. Its portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

