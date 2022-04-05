Insider Selling: Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) CEO Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $392,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Luc Seraphin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $403,750.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $388,625.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $333,500.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $351,375.00.

Shares of RMBS traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.44. 26,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,662. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.00 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.43. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $33.75.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.01 million. Rambus had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

RMBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rambus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the third quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the third quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

