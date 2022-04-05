Insider Selling: Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) COO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) COO Martin Vazquez sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $915,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Martin Vazquez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Martin Vazquez sold 1,030 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $40,963.10.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $217,550.00.

NASDAQ:OM traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,082. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $61.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.26.

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.55 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 128.59% and a negative return on equity of 34.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 75,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Outset Medical by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 231,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after purchasing an additional 22,827 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after buying an additional 9,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Outset Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.

Outset Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

