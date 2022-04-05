Insider Selling: Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Senior Officer Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$201.48, for a total value of C$1,007,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,215 shares in the company, valued at C$9,512,689.34.

Shares of FNV opened at C$203.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$38.90 billion and a PE ratio of 42.38. The company has a current ratio of 17.39, a quick ratio of 15.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$188.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$178.00. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of C$158.27 and a 1-year high of C$216.32.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.09 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$413.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$400.86 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 4.6300002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 24.18%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FNV shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. CIBC boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$240.00 to C$260.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$179.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$144.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$195.79.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

