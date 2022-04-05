Insider Selling: Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) COO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) COO Rob Orgel sold 20,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $622,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Rob Orgel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Rob Orgel sold 35,000 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $1,022,000.00.

Shares of Flywire stock opened at $32.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.53. Flywire Co. has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $51.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 million. The business’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Flywire from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Flywire by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Flywire by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 90,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flywire Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

