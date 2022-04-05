Insider Selling: Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) Director Sells 52,000 Shares of Stock

Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM – Get Rating) Director Konstantin Lichtenwald sold 52,000 shares of Element79 Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.02, for a total transaction of C$53,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,343,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,369,860.
Konstantin Lichtenwald also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Konstantin Lichtenwald sold 55,000 shares of Element79 Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.16, for a total transaction of C$63,800.00.
