Insider Selling: e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Sells 42,561 Shares of Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $1,107,437.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

On Thursday, March 3rd, Tarang Amin sold 30,425 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $774,924.75.

NYSE:ELF opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 69.24 and a beta of 2.00. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $33.63.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELF. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 767.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 2,175.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty (Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.