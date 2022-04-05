Insider Selling: Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) SVP Sells 29,198 Shares of Stock

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $3.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,902,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,584,711. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.54 and a 200-day moving average of $162.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.25 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 226,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 3.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,098 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 7.7% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 248,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,110,000 after acquiring an additional 17,765 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.82.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

