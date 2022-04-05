Insider Buying: SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT) Insider Acquires 61,122 Shares of Stock

SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT – Get Rating) insider Simon Richard Tucker purchased 61,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £20,170.26 ($26,452.80).

Simon Richard Tucker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SRT Marine Systems alerts:

On Wednesday, March 16th, Simon Richard Tucker acquired 36,405 shares of SRT Marine Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of £12,377.70 ($16,233.05).

On Friday, March 11th, Simon Richard Tucker bought 30,165 shares of SRT Marine Systems stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £9,954.45 ($13,055.02).

SRT traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 32.70 ($0.43). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,353. The stock has a market cap of £59.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15. SRT Marine Systems plc has a 1 year low of GBX 28.62 ($0.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 55 ($0.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 41.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 40.56.

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, derivative products, and system solutions. It offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that links onshore and onboard navigation systems; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking, a vessel identification and tracking solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime border, as well as EEZ surveillance, command, and control system; VMS-Fisheries, a fishing boat tracking, monitoring, and management system; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring and management system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SRT Marine Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRT Marine Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.