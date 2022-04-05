Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.70

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.70 and last traded at $20.23, with a volume of 8959 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Innoviva in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Innoviva from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 54.02 and a current ratio of 54.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.44.

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $107.68 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 56.88% and a net margin of 67.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Innoviva, Inc. purchased 5,385,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $26,926,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVA. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 289.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,140,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,871,000 after buying an additional 847,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,419,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,714,000 after purchasing an additional 725,120 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,963,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,594,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,040,000. 99.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innoviva Company Profile (NASDAQ:INVA)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

