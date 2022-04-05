InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Purchased by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 130.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 750 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in InMode were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INMD. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in InMode by 136.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,167 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $7,969,000 after purchasing an additional 48,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in InMode by 19.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,042 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $51,699,000 after purchasing an additional 88,915 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in InMode in the third quarter worth about $211,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in InMode by 45.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 538 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in InMode in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INMD stock opened at $37.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.89. InMode Ltd. has a one year low of $33.11 and a one year high of $99.27.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. InMode had a net margin of 46.14% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The business had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InMode presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

