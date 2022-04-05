Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial analyst R. Karnauskas forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infinity Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.39.

INFI stock opened at $1.20 on Monday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $3.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95. The firm has a market cap of $106.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.07.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 122.91% and a negative net margin of 2,436.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. 53.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

