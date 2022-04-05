indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “indie Semiconductor provides automotive semiconductors and software platforms. It focus on edge sensors for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems including LiDAR, connected car, user experience and electrification applications. indie Semiconductor, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Ltd., is based in Virginia, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.35.

indie Semiconductor stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. indie Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.26.

In related news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $85,231.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven Machuga sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $63,502.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 306,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,354,177. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 219,213 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $578,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its position in indie Semiconductor by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 59,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 33,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions. It offers its solution for advanced driver assistance systems, including light detection and ranging, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

