Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $29.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Independence Realty Trust traded as high as $27.60 and last traded at $27.07, with a volume of 24880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.24.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IRT. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 26.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,619,000 after buying an additional 111,942 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 37.5% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 301,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,131,000 after buying an additional 82,200 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 157.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 42,884 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 140,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 148,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.45, a P/E/G ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average of $23.90.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

About Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

