Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.92% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Indaptus Therapeutics approach is based on the hypothesis which efficient activation of both innate and adaptive immune cells and associated anti-tumor and anti-viral immune responses will require a multi-targeted package of immune system activating signals. Indaptus Therapeutics, formerly known as Intec Parent Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of INDP opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30. Indaptus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $28.83. The stock has a market cap of $32.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.95.

In other Indaptus Therapeutics news, Director Michael James Newman sold 5,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $29,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Indaptus Therapeutics by 213.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 58,464 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC increased its position in Indaptus Therapeutics by 272.8% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 95,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 69,976 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,914,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical oncology candidate is Decoy20 to elicit single-agent activity and durable anti-tumor responses in the combination setting against colorectal, hepatocellular, pancreatic carcinoma, and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

