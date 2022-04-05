Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.77% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Incyte’s lead drug Jakafi’s performance has been good, and its label expansion in additional indications should further drive sales. The uptake of Pemazyre and other approved drugs is gaining traction. The company’s efforts to diversify its revenue base are encouraging and should yield results. The adoption of other newly approved drugs like Monjuvi is also a positive and should boost sales in the upcoming quarters. However, the company is highly dependent on its lead drug Jakafi for a major chunk of its revenues, and a slowdown will adversely impact sales. The recently approved therapies will increase competition for Jakafi. Additionally, Jakafi is likely to face competition from generics. Moreover, the recent pipeline setbacks continue to weigh on shares. The stock has outperformed the industry in the year so far.”

INCY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink downgraded Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.82.

INCY traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $81.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,996. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.74. Incyte has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.64 and its 200 day moving average is $70.28.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.72). Incyte had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Incyte will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 218,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.13 per share, for a total transaction of $15,983,512.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $796,879.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 711,335 shares of company stock worth $49,689,821. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at $5,774,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Incyte by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 251,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,275,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,057,000. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Incyte by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 606,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,681,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Incyte by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 197,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,502,000 after purchasing an additional 14,923 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

