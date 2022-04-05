Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.
Shares of IMBBY stock opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. Imperial Brands has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $25.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
About Imperial Brands (Get Rating)
Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco and Next Generation Product (NGP), and Distribution segments. The Tobacco and NGP segment manufactures, markets, and sells Tobacco and NGP, and its related products.
