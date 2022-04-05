ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) to report $24.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.40 million. ImmunoGen posted sales of $15.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year sales of $82.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.40 million to $94.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $142.87 million, with estimates ranging from $78.20 million to $247.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ImmunoGen.
ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 199.41% and a negative return on equity of 98.58%. ImmunoGen’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of IMGN opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.23. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.87.
About ImmunoGen (Get Rating)
ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ImmunoGen (IMGN)
- MarketBeat Podcast: BAD investments: Betting, Alcohol and Drug Stocks
- What To Expect From Q1 2022 Earnings Season
- GameStop: Potential New Share Price, Same Meme Stock
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ImmunoGen (IMGN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.