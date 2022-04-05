IMI plc Declares Dividend of $0.40 (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.4032 per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

IMIAY stock opened at $35.23 on Tuesday. IMI has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $49.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.93.

Get IMI alerts:

IMIAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on IMI from GBX 2,000 ($26.23) to GBX 1,900 ($24.92) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on IMI from GBX 2,135 ($28.00) to GBX 1,845 ($24.20) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IMI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,265.00.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.