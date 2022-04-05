Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in ResMed were worth $6,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ResMed by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,220,000 after purchasing an additional 180,341 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in ResMed by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in ResMed by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in ResMed by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 1,302.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.50.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $359,551.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total transaction of $1,373,009.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,613 shares of company stock worth $10,505,593 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

RMD opened at $245.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.41. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.09 and a 52-week high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The business had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.32%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

