Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Reduces Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,029 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Clorox were worth $5,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Clorox by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,994,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,317,000 after purchasing an additional 216,687 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Clorox by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,542,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,369,000 after buying an additional 30,655 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,155,000 after buying an additional 225,100 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,281,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,512,000 after buying an additional 201,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Clorox by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 965,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $148.31.

Shares of CLX opened at $145.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.86, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.17. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $127.02 and a 12-month high of $196.65.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 233.17%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

