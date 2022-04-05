Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,042 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the third quarter worth about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson upgraded EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

EME opened at $111.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.22. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.79 and a 52 week high of $135.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.49.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.37%.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

