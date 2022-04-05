Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 281.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $6,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 347.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDS opened at $433.17 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $306.86 and a one year high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $416.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.82.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total value of $1,015,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,158,650 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $351.00 to $346.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $432.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.10.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

