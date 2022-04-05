Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 9,158 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 281.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $6,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 12.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,108,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,545,000 after purchasing an additional 125,808 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,079,000 after acquiring an additional 62,164 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 140.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,263,000 after acquiring an additional 166,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $432.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.10.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,158,650 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $433.17 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $306.86 and a twelve month high of $495.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $416.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $432.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

