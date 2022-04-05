Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 12,599 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,599 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in FOX by 29.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in FOX by 0.4% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 124,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in FOX by 5.3% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 3.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in FOX by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on FOX. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $36.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.62 and a 200-day moving average of $36.84. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.00. Fox Co. has a one year low of $31.87 and a one year high of $40.91.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. FOX’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

