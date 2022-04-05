Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 11,096 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 27,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 12,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

NYSE:PSX opened at $86.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.25 and a 200 day moving average of $79.15.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $33.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 124.32%.

In other news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

