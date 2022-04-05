Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $6.99 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,192 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,000. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 15,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.64.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BAC opened at $40.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $329.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.05.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

Bank of America Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

