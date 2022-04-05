Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Moderna by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,725 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Moderna by 94.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,717,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,936,000 after buying an additional 1,319,143 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $159,563,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1,143.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,331,000 after purchasing an additional 402,212 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Bank of America upgraded Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.86.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total transaction of $1,301,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $98,352.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 183,054 shares of company stock worth $31,192,164 over the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $172.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.49. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.01 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

