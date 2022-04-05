Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $6,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $71.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.86 and a 12 month high of $78.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.51.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

