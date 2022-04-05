Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,876 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 148.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $208.95 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.79 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The company has a market capitalization of $65.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITW. StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.62.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

