Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 6,866 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 131.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,866 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPN. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.20.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total value of $72,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,506 shares of company stock valued at $345,025. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $140.50 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

