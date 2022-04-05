Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 5,605 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $68.49 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $69.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 54.40%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,127 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $628,941.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,353 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

