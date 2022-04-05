Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 4,043 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,636 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the third quarter valued at $49,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 80,200.0% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the third quarter valued at $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $587,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,402 shares of company stock worth $1,288,520 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays upgraded Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial downgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Science Applications International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.86.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $90.85 on Tuesday. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $96.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.45 and its 200-day moving average is $86.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 3.75%. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

